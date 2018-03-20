Paige & Shane McMahon On Daniel Bryan, Backstage AJ Styles SmackDown Note, Reby Hardy Video

- As noted, Reby Hardy shot footage for The Ultimate Deletion on RAW and produced original music that was used. She posted this behind-the-scenes video from The Ultimate Deletion on YouTube. She noted that the name of the song was "Live In Fear of Deletion."
- WWE Champion AJ Styles is backstage for tonight's SmackDown episode and word is that he will be doing commentary for a Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev match, according to PWInsider. AJ missed time over the weekend due to an injury but was evaluated by doctors at Monday's RAW.
- Below are more reactions to Daniel Bryan being cleared to the ring, featuring comments from Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. We posted more reactions to the news earlier at this link.
Congratulations to @WWEDanielBryan on being cleared for in-ring competition. We're all happy to welcome you back. #YesYesYes https://t.co/cHjl61trec— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) March 20, 2018
Congrats @WWEDanielBryan overcoming what looked like a career ending injury to being fully cleared and ready to compete again! Real life super man. Gives hope to a lot of people to never give up on your passion! Inspiring. @WWE— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 20, 2018
Congratulations, man.— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 20, 2018
I was in the crowd the night you won the @WWE Title at WrestleMania in New Orleans...
I was on the stage the night you announced you had to walk away from the in-ring competition in Seattle...
I can't wait to be in the arena tonight in Dallas to see this. https://t.co/SVU3e9RD0n
Oh look @WWEDanielBryan is cleared. Yay. pic.twitter.com/jBNPyqLykd— The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 20, 2018