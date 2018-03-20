WrestlingInc.com

Paige & Shane McMahon On Daniel Bryan, Backstage AJ Styles SmackDown Note, Reby Hardy Video

By Marc Middleton | March 20, 2018

- As noted, Reby Hardy shot footage for The Ultimate Deletion on RAW and produced original music that was used. She posted this behind-the-scenes video from The Ultimate Deletion on YouTube. She noted that the name of the song was "Live In Fear of Deletion."

The Ultimate Deletion Photos & Videos From RAW Main Event, Jeff Hardy's Return, The Great War Ends?
- WWE Champion AJ Styles is backstage for tonight's SmackDown episode and word is that he will be doing commentary for a Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev match, according to PWInsider. AJ missed time over the weekend due to an injury but was evaluated by doctors at Monday's RAW.

- Below are more reactions to Daniel Bryan being cleared to the ring, featuring comments from Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. We posted more reactions to the news earlier at this link.





