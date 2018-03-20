WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a video package on Daniel Bryan being cleared to return to the ring. We see footage of his retirement speech in February 2016 plus other highlights from his WWE run, including his big WrestleMania XXX win.

- We're live from Dallas, Texas as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- Fans are already chanting "Yes!" as we go to the ring. Out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to a big pop as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Fans chant Bryan's name as he takes the mic.