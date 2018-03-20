WWE Mixed Match Challenge Live Coverage: Braun Strowman And Alexa Bliss Vs. The Miz And Asuka

Welcome to WrestlingINC's live coverage of WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section. You can watch tonight's episode on Facebook Watch.

Tonight features Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman taking on The Miz and Asuka. Who will advance to the finals? Find out tonight right after SmackDown!