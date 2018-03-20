Shane McMahon On Daniel Bryan Being Attacked, New WM Battle Royal Entrants, Match Set For Next Week

- Bobby Roode and WWE United States Champion vs. Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh in tag team action has been announced for next Tuesday's SmackDown episode from Pittsburgh. The match was made after the segment on tonight's show with the four, seen above. Orton will defend his title in a Triple Threat against Roode and Jinder in a Triple Threat.

- Several Superstars are now official for the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and the fifth-annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Coming out of tonight's SmackDown, below are the updated listings for each match:

Women's Battle Royal: Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Naomi, Becky Lynch, TBA

Men's Battle Royal: Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley, TBA

- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown saw General Manager Daniel Bryan get physical in the ring for the first time since 2015 as he's been cleared to return to action for WWE. Bryan fired Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for last week's attack on Shane McMahon but they then beat him down. Bryan fought back and had momentum going at one point but the show ended with Bryan being taken away on a stretcher. This should lead to Shane and Bryan vs. Owens and Sami at WrestleMania 34.

Shane tweeted the following after the attack to Bryan: