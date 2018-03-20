WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Set For WrestleMania 34

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali is now confirmed for WrestleMania 34 as the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. The winner of the match will leave with the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title.
Ali defeated Drew Gulak on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode to earn his spot in the finals. Last week's episode saw Cedric defeat Roderick Strong to make it to the finals.
WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Below is the updated confirmed WrestleMania card and what the final line-up might look like.
Confirmed Matches:
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz
Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title
Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton
RAW Women's Title Match
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Braun Strowman and a partner vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament
Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali
Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
First-Ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal
Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Naomi, Becky Lynch, TBA
Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley, TBA
Rumored Matches & Matches Expected To Change
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos
John Cena vs. The Undertaker
Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn