Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss Attempt To Kiss (Video), Wrestler Added To NXT Roster, WrestleMania XV

By Daniel Pena | March 21, 2018

- During Team "Little Big"'s match against The Miz and Asuka last night on WWE Mixed Match Challenge, there was a moment where Alexa Bliss tried to kiss Braun Strowman after catching her from the ring apron (Asuka bumped her off the apron and inadvertently into Strowman's arms). Bliss, however, was about to be counted out, leading Strowman to send her back in the ring.

"Team Awe-ska" ultimately won the match after Asuka forced Bliss to tap out. Strowman then carried Bliss to the back.

During a post-match interview backstage, Strowman and Bliss are asked about their near kiss and "The Monster Among Men" says he's hoping that it can actually happen. Bliss smiles and they go for a kiss but get interrupted by a fan seeking her autograph. A frustrated Strowman immediately bolts and Bliss goes her separate way as well.

- Trent Seven is officially a member of the WWE NXT roster after making sporadic appearances for the brand dating back to last year following his participation in the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament. He is now listed on WWE.com's NXT roster page — you can see his profile here.

Seven and Tyler Bate, collectively known as Moustache Mountain, were scheduled to face Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on tonight's episode of NXT in the final First-Round Match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. However, a knee injury to Bate forced Moustache Mountain to withdraw from the tournament.


- A heated WWF Championship rivalry between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock reached its climax at WrestleMania XV. Take a look back at the event in this highlight video.

A new era was ushered in at #WrestleMania XV!

