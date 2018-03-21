Sheamus & Cesaro On Cesaro Fake Drinking Beer On RAW Segment, Wanting New Team To Answer Challenge

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, WWE greats Edge and Christian spoke with current WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro, The Bar. The interview was conducted before Brawn Strowman won a tag team battle royal to find a partner to face The Bar at WrestleMania.

Among many other things, the duo discussed the team's formation, team name, and Bar hand gesture. Also, the former Sheamus O'Shaunessy and Antonio Cesaro talked about whether they were both invested in the team from the start, and Sheamus addressed his WrestleMania open challenge tweets.

On the subject of the barroom brawl RAW segment that brought Sheamus and Cesaro together as a tag team, Sheamus shared that Cesaro did not want to drink the Guinness used for the 'cheers' at the end of the scene.

"The Guinness they were pouring looked like it had been out for two weeks." Sheamus recalled, "we were sitting there so long I actually started drinking and it was absolutely disgusting. But at the end of it, there's a part where, like, we both do the 'cheers' and we drink the Guinness and Tony [Antonio Cesaro], Tony's looking at it, like, I don't know, like it's a pint of puke. So if you look closely at it, he doesn't even want to touch the stuff. So I was hoping Tony would get on the Guinness train, but no."

Cesaro, who abstains from all alcohol, concurred that the segment ended awkwardly.

"At the end, when we both have the Guinness in our hand," Cesaro remembered. "It's like this weird, awkward 'cheers' and he drinks and I just hold it till we go off the air. Yeah, good times."

When Christian asked whether both Cesaro and Sheamus were "all-in" from the beginning, Cesaro immediately responded in the affirmative and Sheamus elaborated.

"I was in from the beginning, the get-go." Sheamus explained, "we both talked about it, like, where we were, and we battered each other in the best of seven [series] to remind people just how good we were and what we could do. And then, the tag team thing came along and we jumped on it. It came out of left field. We had no idea where the whole thing was going."

With respect to his WrestleMania open challenge tweets, Sheamus admitted that he would have liked a team from NXT to step up and challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

"Regarding the tweet I put out [last week] or whatever, like, I got loads of stuff." Sheamus said, "The Young Bucks replied, that young kid Bubba Ray Dudley replied, that young kid, The Authors Of Pain were there, a lot of NXT teams. Like, I think it would be a really cool situation too, like a Rocky story, to have a team that wasn't on the main roster just came out of nowhere. Do you know what I mean? Just a team that had the opportunity like Apollo Creed and the Rocky thing where a tag team stepped up at WrestleMania. That was kind of the vibe I was thinking. I just said, 'we need competition and we need someone to step up' because it's funny - when we won the titles the first time from New Day, we didn't win them on the first attempt. For us, I felt like it really meant something when we finally beat New Day. Obviously, The New Day had an incredible run as Tag Team Champions, a record-breaking run. And then, the Hardys came in, and they were fresh again, and we had so much fun wrestling them. And then, we overcame that. And then, it was Seth Rollins and [Dean] Ambrose and they were back together. And then, we overcame that. And then, Jason Jordan and Seth and we overcame that, so it [has] been an incredible run for us. But, like, we were looking for opponents for WrestleMania and we were waiting for someone to step up. Sometimes at WrestleMania, it's like, 'who am I going to get? Who am I going to get?' and 'who are we going to face?' I think it's, 'who's going to face us?'"

According to Cesaro, The Bar name and hand gesture came about entirely by accident.

"That completely happened [inexplicably]," Cesaro admitted. "We did one of those VIP meet-and-greet in Germany, I think it was, the European tour, and we didn't have a pose. When people come up, you just kind of put your fist out like, 'argh,' wrestler face or whatever and I think we just took thumbs up and Sheamie had mentioned that [Donald] Trump may have ruined the thumbs up pose, so we just put the thumb in the middle and then we were like, 'that's what it looks like when something is mediocre or okay, but we're better than that, so we should be the bar and be above it, above the bar' and that kind of evolved into, 'we don't just set the bar, we are The Bar!' And that was kind of just us goofing around and that happened."

FELLA! If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness