Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

* Staff members passed out Johnny Gargano signs to the crowd before the show began. Tommaso Ciampa comes out but the heat is big and it takes him a few minutes to start speaking. Ciampa brags on how Gargano is gone and will never be coming back to NXT. Ciampa takes it all in and is loving the heat. He goes to leave but stops to tear up some of the fan signs that were handed out, causing one younger girl to cry. Gargano suddenly attacks Ciampa from the crowd for a major pop. Security gets involved and escorts Gargano out of the arena as Ciampa sits in the ring looking angry

* Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match

* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon defeated Aliyah in a non-title match. Shayna Baszler was on commentary. After the match, Baszler and Moon had a staredown while Baszler stood up at the announce table

* NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas attacks Raul Mendoza from behind as he is headed to the ring. Zelina Vega is with him. Almas is fired up as he cuts a promo in Spanish and English on Aleister Black

* Adam Cole defeated Kassius Ohno