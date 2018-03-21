NJPW's New Japan Cup 2018 continued earlier today with Zack Sabre Jr. defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event. Right after the match, Sabre Jr. called out IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada who came down to the ring to face off with the challenger. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 27:00 mark). Below are the full results:

* Shota Umino defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi

* Taichi defeated Tomoyuki Oka

* Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale defeated Michael Elgin, Toa Henare, and Togi Makabe

* Killer Elite Squad defeated Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

* Los Ingobernables de Japon defeated Suzuki-gun

* Chuckie T and Kazuchika Okada defeated Chase Owens and Kota Ibushi

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (New Japan Cup 2018 Finals)

First British wrestler to ever win the New Japan Cup, and the first gaijin to win the cup in 12 years! Congrats @zacksabrejr!! #NJPW #NJCUP https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/N8WRskdhmE — LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) March 21, 2018

Next up is NJPW Strong Style Evolved on March 25, which will air live on AXS TV at 8pm ET for those in the U.S. and will air on NJPW World for international viewers.