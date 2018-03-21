Former UFC Champion Making Quick Turnaround, Bellator Title Fight Off, UFC 223 Video

- To the delight of many MMA fans, Joe Rogan and Jimmy Smith were recently announced as color commentators for the upcoming UFC 223 event. The two will call the main event between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in Brooklyn.

In the video above, Rogan and Smith team up to preview the five-round contest from inside the Barclays Center, offering insight and analysis into the collision.

- Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will make a quick turnaround from his first knockout loss when he faces Cub Swanson at UFC Fight Night: Atlantic City this April. The bout was first reported by ESPN.

Edgar (22-6-1) was finished by Brian Ortega earlier this month at UFC 222. The 36-year-old was originally scheduled to challenge Max Holloway for the featherweight belt that night, but an injury forced Holloway out. Swanson (25-8) also had his recent win streak snapped at the hands of Ortega. He signed a new contract with the UFC after the loss.

UFC Fight Night: Atlantic City takes place April 21 from New Jersey. Headlining the card will be Kevin Lee vs. Edson Barboza.

- A knee injury to Brent Primus has scrapped plans for the Bellator lightweight champion to defend his belt vs. Michael Chandler at Bellator 197, MMA Fighting is reporting. Chandler, though, will remain on the card.

According to the same report, Chandler will now take on Brandon Girtz in the main event from the Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri. The card airs live on Paramount Network.

Chandler (17-4) lost the belt to Primus last year, while Girtz (15-7) posted a win vs. Luka Jelcic in December.