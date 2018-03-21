John Cena Has Changed His Mind On Wanting To Have Kids

In 2009, John Cena married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Huberdeau. However, less than three years later, Cena filed for divorce. Huberdeau told TMZ in 2012 that she felt like she was "blindsided" by the filing. Cena heavily expressed on Total Divas to Nikki Bella that he has no desire to get married, despite Nikki strongly wanting the contrary.

Contrary to Cena's initial desire, he proposed to Nikki after their mixed tag team victory against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33, and she accepted. Nikki did admit to People that the wedding planning has been slow due to both her and Cena juggling commitments, and she did not want to rush it.

"I want the day we get married to be special, not like it's another appearance," said Nikki. "I don't want it to be like, 'We only have two days to do this.' I want to enjoy it. I want to enjoy it in the weeks going into it, and also the weeks after."

The topic of children was also off limits to Cena initially, and was another rift in their relationship. On a 2014 episode of Total Divas, Cena emphasized that he did not want to get married or have kids. He asked Nikki if they were to "hypothetically" get married, how she would feel about him still not wanting to have kids. Nikki responded despondently, stating that she did not know what she wanted regarding kids, but did not want to feel rushed to make a decision because Cena does not want to have any.

Cena, however, has seemingly turned his feelings around about having kids. In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Cena revisited the topic of kids, but with a different frame of mind. In his upcoming movie, Blockers, Cena plays a father who is a part of a group mission of stopping their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. This role inspired Cena to consider having kids.

"Especially in something like [Blockers], because the story is about these parents doing what they think is right to try to protect their children," said Cena. "But the story is also about being confident as a parent, being confident in your children that you have done well, and they also are doing well. And the bond between parent and child can be a wonderful thing, even through some pretty tough situations. So, it absolutely has made me consider being a parent more."

As far as being a parent, Cena feels as if he would be the person who thinks he has it all right, "and then, all of a sudden one day, I'm doing it all wrong and I don't have any idea."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Good Morning Britain with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.