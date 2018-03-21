Man Appears In Chicken Suit For Dark Main Event (Photos), Women's Battle Royal Update, Chris Candido

- Natalya is now official for the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, as seen in the video above with Dasha Fuentes. She joins Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Naomi, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks as confirmed participants. Below is video of The Riott Squad talking about the match.
- Today would have been the 46th birthday of former WWE, WCW and ECW star Chris Candido.
- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Dallas saw Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode defeat Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal. As seen below, there was some sort of angle with a man in a chicken suit.
