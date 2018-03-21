WWE Removes Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn's Profiles, Andrade Cien Almas TV Appearance (Video), WWE Shop

- NXT Champion Andrade Cien Almas recently appeared on Mexican morning show Sale El Sol, which you can watch in the video above. The interview is in Spanish.

- The "Spring Sale" at WWEShop.com ends today, where you can save 30% off orders (excludes title belts). There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends Wednesday, March 21st at 11:59 pm PT.

See Also Backstage News On Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared And His WWE Future

- To sell Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn being fired on SmackDown Live last night, both Superstar's profiles have been removed from WWE.com. As noted, Owens & Zayn are expected to face Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

@KOllomani contributed to this article.