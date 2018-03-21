Jinder Mahal Reveals Video Package, Champions On Tonight's WWE NXT, Mojo Rawley - Andre Battle Royal

- As noted, Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Roode vs. WWE United States Champion Randy Orton is now official for WrestleMania 34. Roode and Orton will team up on next week's SmackDown to face Jinder and Sunil Singh on next week's show. Above is post-SmackDown video of Jinder revealing a video package showing why he will be victorious in the Triple Threat at WrestleMania.

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Tommaso Ciampa appears

* NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas appears

* Roderick Strong picks his Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic partner to face Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon vs. Aliyah

* Adam Cole vs. Kassius Ohno

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, several names are now official for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 - Mojo Rawley, Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin and Tye Dillinger. Mojo tweeted the following on winning the match after winning last year: