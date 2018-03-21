AJ Styles Talks Possibly Being Drafted To Raw, Wrestling Daniel Bryan, Headlining WrestleMania

AJ Styles was on a international media conference call on Tuesday. Styles was able to outlast five other competitors at Fastlane to retain the WWE Championship and defend it against Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. The "Phenomenal One" was asked by Solo Wrestling whether his match with Nakamura should be the final match of the evening.

"As far as the main event goes, I can tell you which match is gonna steal the show," Styles said. "You could either put Shinsuke Nakamura on last, and AJ Styles last, or you could have that [be] the only match people remember, because we're gonna tear the house down. That's what we do. We have the talent to be able to do that, and that's what people are expecting. So, whether or not it is the main event, it will be a main event match."

As recently reported, Daniel Bryan is now cleared by WWE for in-ring competition after three years away from the ring and two years of rigorous testing. Styles was asked about possibly competing against Bryan in the future. Styles and Bryan have faced each other a few times in both Ring of Honor and independent promotions in the early- to mid-2000s, but never in the WWE.

"If ever the opportunity for him and I to get in the ring together, I think it would be an unbelievable match," said Styles. "It'd be fun."

With Sheamus and Cesaro mentioning on a recent episode of Raw that another Superstar Shakeup will occur, there are rumors circulating that Styles may defect and potentially reunite with The Club. Styles stated that he does not expect to lose the WWE Championship, but did address these rumors.

"I think it would be cool if we all were in The Club together," said Styles. "Who knows if that will ever happen, but it would definitely be fun. But, as far as moving to Raw, I don't plan on losing to Shinsuke Nakamura, and I can't imagine [WWE] would make the champ go to Raw."

