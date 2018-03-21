AJ Styles On What It's Like Working With Brock Lesnar, If WrestleMania 34 Will Be His Biggest Match

WWE Champion AJ Styles recently did an international media call to promote WrestleMania 34, where he will be defending against Shinsuke Nakamura. Courtesy of Sportskeeda, below are a few highlights:

You've been in 2 WrestleManias so far, but this looks to be the biggest one yet. Do you consider this to be the biggest match of your career, and what have you learnt the most from the past two WrestleMania experiences?

"I do think this is the biggest match of my career. I think this is the match that most people want to see. We're doing it at WrestleMania, so it doesn't get much bigger than that.

"I've learned that it's huge, for one. Thousands of thousands of people are at a show. Just take it all in. Don't rush to the ring. I don't do a lot of things right, but my first WrestleMania, I took it all in and I think that's the one thing, I'm, going to do every time I get the opportunity. It's just not to rush to the ring, but just to take it all in and enjoy the ride."

What was it like working a physical style match-up with Brock Lesnar? How do you feel you were able to bring out the best performance of his career in many years?

"I think that it's something he's always capable of. It's all up to him if he wants to do it. I think he and I put on a spectacular match and it was a good opportunity for me to be in the ring with Brock Lesnar. It was an exciting match, one that one kind of expected but at the same time didn't know what to expect. I think it was a great match and I'm very proud of that match."

