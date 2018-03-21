Taz Responds To Corey Graves Saying He's Insecure

It looked like there was beef brewing between Corey Graves and Taz this week after Graves took to Twitter and fired a shot at The Human Suplex Machine. The RAW announcer tweeted:

"Insecurity is a bad color on you @OfficialTAZ, shoulda stuck to orange and black."

Graves has since deleted that tweet but has not offered an apology or an explanation on why he took it down. Taz responded with the following and said he has no clue what Graves was talking about:

"I have no clue what you are talking about. PS: Tough to be insecure when I'm the happiest I've been ever professional for past 3 + years & I always stick to ORANGE & BLACK."

It's not clear what Graves' original tweet was about but he could have been referring to Taz's recent comments on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. Taz said he believes a problem with WWE commentary is that there are no commentators with high-level ring experience, which is why he liked it when WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was still calling RAW. Taz did say he respects Graves but there needs to be someone with world champion-level experience.

"The first thing, if you are a color commentator, not play-by-play, so if you are a former pro wrestler, and I learned this from Vince McMahon; you have to take your ego and what you did because it is not about you, it is a humbling job. I put over more guys as a commentator than as a worker, but you have to take your ego, and put it behind the curtain as Vince McMahon told me. You have to be able to, the key is you have to put your agenda and ego aside and keep it in the Gorilla position," Taz said in the interview with Jericho. "You can't bring it to the announce desk. I am someone that believes that as a former world champion and as a color commentator. That is not a knock on any current color commentator, but I believe in the guys that have been to the dance, drawn some money and know what it takes to have a title. It is a big deal to have that responsibility, as you know, and it is a big deal."

"I believe, and I know that it is going to sound negative on those that weren't world champions; Corey Graves was a former tag team champion in NXT. Byron Saxton barely worked, so that to me jumps out. I believe in that. You can't tell me as a fan, if I have never been a wrestler, you can't tell me what it is like to be a world champion if you have never done it; I'm sorry," Taz continued. "I hope for the best of those guys, and no disrespect to those guys. I met Corey Graves, and he seems like a great guy, but that is my opinion. You need some legitimate sea legs under you as a professional wrestler, I really believe that. I think putting your ego and checking it, and having the chops to talk obviously."

