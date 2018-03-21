Mustafa Ali Thanks His Wife After Big Win (Video), WWE Shaker Bottles Announced, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Dallas.

- The following was issued today:

PERFORMA LAUNCHES EXTENDED WWE SHAKER BOTTLE LINE Introducing six new Wrestlemania inspired shaker bottles PERFORMA, the world-class fitness accessory company will be launching an extended line of WWE shaker bottles. PERFORMA proudly stands behind design, quality, materials and workmanship that goes into every ultra-premium product made. The new bottles will include the following wrestlers: * Macho Man

* Bret Hart

* Rowdy Roddy Piper

* John Cena

* Ric Flair

* DX

* NWO All shaker cups have a 100% leak free guarantee, and use a duraplex shatter resistant plastic along with an actionrod mixing technology. The proprietary mixing element amplifies the kinetic energy in the shaker cup optimizing fluid dynamics for the ultimate smooth mix. PERFORMA WWE shaker cups will be available for purchase on their website: https://performabrand.com

- As noted, Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali is now official for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania 34. Ali defeated Drew Gulak on last night's WWE 205 Live episode to earn the spot against Cedric in New Orleans. Ali tweeted the following after the match and revealed that his wife & daughter were in attendance: