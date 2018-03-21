Below are the top 10 WWE Network shows for the week, ending yesterday:

1) WWE Fastlane 2018

2) WWE NXT (3/14)

3) WWE 24: Empowered

4) WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 9

5) WCW Thunder #1

6) WWE WrestleMania 31

7) WWE Royal Rumble 2018

8) WWE Elimination Chamber 2018

9) WrestleMania 33

10) WWE 205 Live (3/13)

WWE Network has also quietly confirmed that the "Greatest Royal Rumble" event on Friday, April 27th, will air on the WWE Network. It is scheduled to air at 7:00 in Saudi Arabia, which is noon ET that same day. The event is scheduled to feature a 50-man Royal Rumble, as well as 7 title matches. The @HeelByNatureYT Twitter account posted the screenshot below this morning revealing that if you attempt to cancel your subscription, the "Greatest Royal Rumble" is one of the events it says you'll be missing, along with WrestleMania and Backlash.

The WWE Network will be showing the Greatest Royal Rumble. If you attempt to cancel your subscription, this message appears. pic.twitter.com/ZnJvM1I8bz — ???? ?? ?????? (@HeelByNatureYT) March 21, 2018

@KOllomani and Eric Robinson contributed to this article.