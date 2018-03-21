Stephanie McMahon Trains With Ex-MMA Fighter (Photo), WWE Virtual Reality, SmackDown Social Score

- The new WWE content on the NextVR virtual reality app launched a bit later than originally planned but you can access the first VR content now, featuring footage from the recent WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Above is a promo.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 1.427 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 172,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 997,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 257,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week's episode, which had a total of 1.116 million interactions - 90,000 interactions on Facebook, 910,000 interactions on Instagram and 117,000 interactions on Twitter.

- As seen below, Stephanie McMahon has been training with former MMA fighter and current pro wrestler Seth Petruzelli as she and Triple H prepare to face Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34. Triple H previously trained with Petruzelli to prepare for his Roadblock 2016 match against Dean Ambrose and the WrestleMania 32 match with Roman Reigns.

Petruzelli is currently working the indie scene but he first started working with WWE in 2015 as a Striking Coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He and Stephanie had this exchange on Twitter: