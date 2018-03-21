John Cena Vs. Kane RAW Promo, WWE NXT Star Talks Having A Target On His Back, Andre The Giant - HBO

- Above is a new promo for next Monday's WWE RAW match between Kane and John Cena.

- WWE NXT Superstar Cezar Bononi recently did a Q&A with the WWE website at this link. Bononi was voted Future Star of NXT in the 2017 Year End Awards and noted that he grew up a wrestling fan. He commented on if the award puts a target on his back:

"Having a target on my back is all I ever wanted. That helps me to improve; it takes me out of my comfort zone. Now, I must do more. I must work harder than anybody because I am the Future Star of NXT. I have to show that this award is something that truly matters. I am ready to represent my country, to represent all South America, and I will someday put my name in the history books as the first Brazilian to hold a title in NXT. I want to remind everyone that Brazil is so good at sports and that whatever we want to do, we can do it better than anybody else."

Bononi, who also discussed his stable with fellow Brazilians Adrian Jaoude and Taynara Conti, was asked if he had anything to say to his fans. He said, "I'm very proud to be here in NXT and to represent every one of them. What happened at the beginning of the year, when I got this award, was just the first step of a big, big career. I promise I will do my best, and I will always keep in mind my fans and all the people that feel represented by me. I will not forget my experience when I was a kid. I cannot leave them aside. I've got to represent them. I can't let them down."

- HBO sent us the official poster for their documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, which premieres at 10pm on Tuesday, April 10th. You can see the poster below along with a tweet they made and the most recent trailer: