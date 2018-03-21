Matt Hardy Teases More Compound Matches In WWE, The Ric Flair Suit Collection (Video), Rusev & Lana

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair posted this behind-the-scenes video from a photo shoot he did for a new line of suits he has coming out with Mr. Custom Made. The Ric Flair Collection currently features 12 items that range from $595 to $795 at this link.
- Rusev noted on Twitter that he and Lana will be attending the Nashville Predators NHL game this Thursday night at the Bridgestone Arena. Rusev encouraged fans to come celebrate Rusev Day with them as Lana will be celebrating her 33rd birthday this weekend.
- Matt Hardy teased on Twitter that we may see more matches like The Ultimate Deletion from The Hardy Compound in WWE. He also made some comments on Bray Wyatt that may give an idea of potential storyline plans for Wyatt now that The Great War between the two has ended. You can see some of Hardy's recent tweets below:
Gracias, mi amigo. This #UltimateDELETION was merely an introduction of My #BROKEN & #WOKEN Universe to the @WWEUniverse.— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018
Merely the GENESIS. https://t.co/AvPdj9tgel
RE-TWEET if you DESIRE to see another #UltimateDELETION on #RAW, maybe..— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018
Michael Cole, The OBSOLETE MULE
or
Roman Reigns, The LARGE CANINE
or
The DASTARDLY MeekMahan pic.twitter.com/VQMfDKQjsj
Bray won't see the sun AGEEN— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018
For years to come
He's #BROKEN out in love#UltimateDELETION https://t.co/tdrAiNcBsX
12:41AM UPDATE— Vanguard1 (@Vanguard1AAR) March 20, 2018
SONAR SCAN OF THE LAKE OF REINCARNATION SHOWS NO SIGN OF THE DELETED @WWEBRAYWYATT#ULTIMATEDELETION #RAW
DELIGHTFUL, @Vanguard1AAR.. The #GreatWar with The Consumer & ABIGAIL is OVAH! #UltimateDELETION https://t.co/lIEbF9fVcQ— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018