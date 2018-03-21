Ronda Rousey And Dana Brooke On Their Confrontation Last Monday, New John Cena Episode, WWE Stock

- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. Cena test drives a 2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in this episode.

- WWE stock was down 0.52% today, closing at $36.30 per share. Today's high was $36.81 and the low was $36.29.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey took out Dana Brooke in a dark segment at Monday's WWE RAW in Dallas. There's been speculation on this leading to a match before WrestleMania 34 but Rousey will not be wrestling until she and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in New Orleans next month. Rousey and Brooke took to Instagram this week and wrote the following on the segment:

Sometimes you have to put your foot down when someone comes into your territory & gets opportunities that you have been waiting for! @rondarousey you may intimidate many, but I will never back down to something that is in the way of what I want! You can't blame me, no other women would come stand their ground so I will! #playtimeisover #wwe #raw #wrestlemania #mondaynightraw #rondarousey #rowdyrondarousey @wwe @terrysews2 #fightforyourdreams #fightforwhatyouwant

Thank you @ashasebera_danabrooke's for the warm welcome and #wrestlemania34 warm up last night #DontMessWithRowdy