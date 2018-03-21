WrestleMania 34 Stage Design Leaked? (Photo), Goldberg Not Closing Door On A WWE Return, Booker T

- As noted, 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Bill Goldberg will appear on ABC's hit comedy The Goldbergs tonight at 8 p.m. The former WWE Universal Champion will reprise his role of high school coach Nick Mellor, who moves in with the Goldbergs, a role which he has played twice before. Goldberg spoke to the Associated Press about appearing on the show tonight, as well as his return to WWE in 2016. The former WWE Universal Champion said that he's not closing the door on a WWE return.

"Do I want to roll the dice again? I don't know," Goldberg said. "I'll quote one of the most famous movies that I was ever in, 'Santa's Slay': It ain't over 'til I say it's over."

- ABC News affiliate WGNO in New Orleans has an interview here with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T promoting WrestleMania returning to the city.

- This is not confirmed, but the photo below has been spreading on social media featuring an early look at the WrestleMania 34 stage design: