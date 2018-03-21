Mark Henry Says He Was A Friend Of 17 Year-Old Austin Bomb Victim

Mark Henry spoke with TMZ Sports about being a personal friend of 17-year old Draylen Mason, a victim of the recent bombings in Austin, Texas. Henry was asked about how the city was doing and called the young man a talent and that it was a hard loss.

"People were on edge, it's very unfortunate that [Draylen Mason] died, he was a friend of the family," Henry said. "I knew the kid pretty well, I know the Grandfather, really well, Dr. Mason. It was his Grandson, we spent a lot of time together. We're in a couple different civic organizations together, try to help people out, it was just tragic to lose a kid like that so young. He was so full of life, so talented, a talented bassist. He traveled, competed, it was a hard loss."

Mason was described as a talented student and bass player accepted into the selective Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin.

Henry was then asked about the city of Austin recovering from the tragedy.

"Austin is a very resilient place, you have people from all over the country that live here, all of the world," Henry responded. "We're all about music, Austin needs to get more diverse, we're not perfect, but we definitely need to get together and get everybody back on the same page. So we're not walking around so much on eggshells."

See Also WWE Confirms Mark Henry For The Hall Of Fame

Mark Henry will be included in the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class. The veteran Superstar will join Bill Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim, Kid Rock and Jarrius "JJ" Robertson during the induction ceremony from the Smoothie King Center during WrestleMania 34 Weekend in New Orleans.

You can see Henry's full comments in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ Sports with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.