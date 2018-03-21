WWE NXT Live Coverage: The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Continues, Adam Cole Vs. Kassius Ohno

Welcome to WrestlingINC's live coverage of WWE NXT! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

- Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us in to tonight's show as they preview Adam Cole and Kassius Ohno, which will take place later tonight.

- Tommaso Ciampa out to the ring with the crowd holding up Johnny Gargano signs. "You suck!" chant breaks out before he can even get there. Ciampa goes for a mic and the boos get even louder. "We want Johnny!" chant breaks out with a very small "Psycho Killer!" chant that follows. He goes to talk and the boos come out yet again. "He's gone!" Ciampa finally yells. "Newsflash! He's not walking down that damn aisle! He's gone!" Crowd responds with a "Ciampa sucks!" chant and he soaks that one in. Ciamps heads out of the ring. He slowly tears up some woman's sign, and then another, and then a masked guy's sign and it's Johnny Gargano! He attacks Ciampa and the two brawl in the ring. Security shows up and pulls Gargano away. "Let them fight!" chant start up as he's pulled away.

- Charly Caruso gives and update on the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The winner gets a title shot at TakeOver: New Orleans. We see some clips of the matches that have taken place thus far. We then see Tyler Bate talk about his injury and how he won't be able to compete in the tournament. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan will now face a new team. Roderick Strong makes a plea to fill in the gap.

- Backstage, Adam Cole tells Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish to hang back tonight as he takes down Kassius Ohno so everyone can see what makes them undisputed.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

Crowd with a nice pop for Dunne as Strong's partner. Strong and Lorcan gets us started, mostly a stalemate with Burch getting a tag in. Strong able to get the slight advantage back and Dunne tags in to work Burch's arms. Burch with a drop toehold, Lorcan jumps in the ring and so does Strong as we head to a quick break. Back from break, Dunne is working Burch's fingers over in the middle of the ring. Dunne with a slap to the face, jams Burch's face into the second turnbuckle and tags in Strong who immediately hits a back breaker, cover, two. Dunne tagged back in, double chops by Dunne and Strong (crowd loved that spot), pin, two-count.

Burch recovers and hits a front dropkick from the second turnbuckle. Lorcan back in, big chops, running european uppercut, pin, two, running lariat, pin, two, drops Strong again, pin, two again! High energy stuff by Lorcan as he tags Burch back in. Dunne in now, kick on Burch's arm, x-plex, pin, two. Strong in and he clears out Lorcan.

Dunne and Burch are slapping the you know what out of each other! German release suplex by Burch. Half-and-half suplex by Lorcan who sends Strong on Dunne. Both Strong and Dunne are now in submissions. Strong hits a back breaker and then end of heartache on Burch to get the victory!

Winners: Roderick Strong and Pete Strong via Pinfall (Advances to the next round)

Aliyah vs. Ember Moon (Non-Title Match)

Hand slap to get things started. Aliyah getting the best of Ember early on. Shayna Baszler heads out to the stage and comes over to commentary to let everyone know she's the one running the division despite Ember being the current champion. Aliyah with a kick and tries for a crossbody off the second turnbuckle, Ember catches her and hits a samoan drop. Kip-up by Moon, flip into the corner and she heads up to top rope. Nails the eclipse, cover, and that will do it.

Winner: Ember Moon via Pinfall

- Post-match, Ember stares down Baszler from the ring. Baszler gets on the announce table and the table talk some trash from a distance. The two will meet at NXT: TakeOver: New Orleans.