WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Special Guest, Seth Rollins On His Rematch And Title Shot, Women's Shoot

- The Bella Twins recently posted this behind-the-scenes video from the women's photo shoot that took place right before the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match back in January. WWE producer Fit Finlay appears with the female Superstars after rehearsing the match. The video also shows the signed plaque that WWE recently gifted to the women's Rumble participants.

- Former NFL player and current Barstool Sports personality Pat McAfee has been announced for the WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" pre-show panel with Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts. McAfee acted as a special guest ring announcer for the NXT live event in Indianapolis last month and mixed it up with The Undisputed Era after weeks of social media back & forth, helping Aleister Black defeat Adam Cole. The Takeover pre-show will air at 7pm EST on Saturday, April 7th during WrestleMania 34 Weekend in New Orleans. WWE has confirmed that it will air on the WWE website, the WWE App, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest.

- As noted, Seth Rollins spoke after this week's RAW and made it known that he wants a singles rematch against Finn Balor before their Triple Threat with WWE Intercontintal Champion The Miz at WrestleMania 34. Rollins continues to tweet about the rematch and the title shot, as seen below:

He's won a title with this move at @WrestleMania before, and he could very well do it again in THREE WEEKS in New Orleans! #RAW @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/hh3vee8Zyo — WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2018