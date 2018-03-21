Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio Returning To WWE

It looks like former World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio really is headed back to WWE.

Mysterio will be traveling to Birmingham, Alabama later this week to see WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Rey will be having his partially torn bicep checked out ahead of potentially signing a new contract with WWE.

As noted, Rey suffered a Grade One partial tear of his left biceps back at a Northeast Wrestling indie event earlier this month. It was believed that the injury was not that serious and Rey has already seen a doctor on his own but it sounds like WWE wanted him to get checked out before inking a new deal.

Rey is still scheduled to face wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger at the March 25th New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Long Beach, CA but it was noted before that Rey signing a new deal with WWE would not put this match in jeopardy. It was also noted that WWE was continuing talks with Rey following the injury.

Rey last worked regularly for WWE in 2014 before his 13-year run ended in early 2015 with the expiration of his contract. He returned to WWE for a surprise Royal Rumble appearance back in January of this year and has had talks with the company about returning since.

Eric Robinson contributed to this article.