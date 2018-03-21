New WWE NXT Tag Team Wins In Tournament (Video), William Regal's Announcement, Next Week's NXT Show

- It was confirmed on tonight's WWE NXT episode that Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne are now in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, replacing Trent Seven and Tyler Bate due to Bate's injury. Strong and Dunne defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a first round match on tonight's show, as seen above.

- Next Wednesday's NXT episode will feature two Dusty Classic semi-final matches - Strong and Dunne vs. SAnitY and The Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain. Next week's show will also feature Aleister Black addressing NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas ahead of their "Takeover: New Orleans" main event.

- NXT General Manager William Regal is teasing an announcement that will change the landscape forever on next week's show. This will be the NXT North American Title, which WWE has already announced on their website and social media. As noted, Takeover during WrestleMania 34 Weekend will feature a Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion - Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Ethan Carter III vs. Ricochet.