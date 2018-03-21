Johnny Gargano Returns (Video), WWE NXT Superstar Makes A Bold Statement, Adam Cole Vs. Kassius Ohno

- Tonight's WWE NXT main event saw Adam Cole defeat Kassius Ohno in a singles match, without any help from NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish. Above is post-match video of Cathy Kelley trying to get a word from a speechless Ohno and below is video from the match.

- NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan recently took to Twitter and made the following bold statement. The big man, who still has not been pinned in a singles match, is set to participate in a six-man Ladder Match at "Takeover: New Orleans" to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. His opponents will be Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Ethan Carter III, Ricochet and Killian Dain.

I will dominate North America, NXT, the world, WWE, and the universe. It's unquestionably my prerogative to execute my master plan without a hitch. It starts with physically overwhelming those who Regal puts in front of me. — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) March 18, 2018

- This week's NXT episode also saw Johnny Gargano return for his first TV appearance since losing the Career vs. Title match to NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas in late February. Gargano attacked his former partner Tommaso Ciampa, who has been taunting Gargano and the NXT Universe for weeks. Below is video from the segment plus post-show video of Gargano being denied re-entry into Full Sail University and talking to fans outside of the venue. The Gargano fan signs seen in the crowd during recent NXT episodes were passed out by NXT staffers before the Ciampa segments were taped.