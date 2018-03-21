Jerry Lawler Heading To Saudi Arabia For WWE's 'Greatest Royal Rumble' Event, Teases Wrestling On It

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed on his "Dinner With The King" podcast that he and fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross will likely be reuniting to call some of the action at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th from King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

As noted, this event will air on the WWE Network. Lawler revealed that it will also air live on TV in Saudi Arabia. Tickets will go on sale for the event on Saturday, March 31st and WWE is set to confirm full broadcast details soon.

"I'm going over there [to Saudi Arabia]," Lawler said. "There's a good possibility me and JR will be doing some commentary on it."

We've noted how the event in Saudi Arabia will feature a 50-Superstar Royal Rumble match. Superstars announced for the event include Triple H, Roman Reigns, John Cena, WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE United States Champion Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bray Wyatt. WWE noted to us that Superstars advertised are not necessarily confirmed to participate in the 50-man Rumble.

See Also Jerry Lawler On Backstage Interaction With Paige At The Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey Signing With WWE

WWE announced this week that there will be 7 title matches on the show with the following titles up for grabs - the WWE Title, the WWE Universal Title, the WWE Intercontinental Title, the WWE United States Title, the WWE Cruiserweight Title, the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. It looks like there will be no female Superstars on the card as WWE did not list the RAW Women's Title or the SmackDown Women's Title as being on the line.

Lawler also teased that he will be a participant in the Rumble match that takes place that night. It will be interesting to see if any other Legends are used in the match as WWE is looking to make the event a huge success.

"There's a good possibility that my music will be playing," Lawler said.

When it was noted that he was on WWE's "no-touch list," Lawler replied, "Well, maybe we can get me off that no-touch list for the world's biggest Royal Rumble, that would be great. Then I'll know I've made it in wrestling (laughs)."

You can listen to Lawler and co-host Glenn Moore discuss the match and his possible ring return in the audio above.