Ricochet WWE NXT TV Debut Teaser, Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa React To Sneak Attack, Takeover

- Above is a new promo to tease Ricochet's upcoming WWE NXT TV debut, which began airing this week. No word yet on who Ricochet's first match might be against and he's wrestled twice at recent NXT TV tapings but both were believed to be dark matches - February 2nd against Fabian Aichner and March 7th against Christopher Dijak. It's possible that they air one of his live event matches but it will likely be the Dijak match.

Ricochet has been undefeated at NXT events since debuting on February 2nd. He's picked up recent NXT live event singles wins over Adam Cole, Mark Andrews, Raul Mendoza and Buddy Murphy. He also teamed with Murphy once to defeat Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake, and he teamed with Roderick Strong once to defeat Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss. The next NXT TV tapings aren't until after the "Takeover: New Orleans" event. Ricochet is scheduled to work that show in a six-man Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion with Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain and Ethan Carter III.

- The $750 VIP ticket packages for NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" are for sale on NXTTickets.com while Ticketmaster still has several regular seats for sale. Takeover will take place on Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. Below are details on the VIP packages:

WWE NXT TakeOver: VIP Suite Package Saturday April 7, 2018 Smoothie King Center/New Orleans, LA WWE NXT Takeover: New Orleans Package Includes: · VIP Suite seating during NXT Takeover at Smoothie King Center · Visits from NXT Superstars during the Show · Photo Opportunity with NXT Superstars* · Group Photo on official Takeover: New Orleans Entrance Ramp* · VIP Access to Merchandise Stand before doors open · NXT Takeover: New Orleans Collectible VIP Poster *All photos will be emailed to you following NXT Takeover. Please note; a limited number of these packages are available, be sure to get yours now. **A WWE Representative will be in contact via email the week of April 2 to confirm your meeting point at the Smoothie King Center. Please be sure to provide a valid email address at time of purchase.

- As noted, this week's NXT episode saw Johnny Gargano return for a sneak attack on his former tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa. This was Gargano's first TV appearance since losing the Career vs. Title match to NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas in late February. It's believed that Gargano vs. Ciampa will take place in New Orleans at Takeover. The former DIY partners took to Twitter after the return and wrote the following on what happened and the future:

Posterboard: $2.00

Ticket: $25.00

Finally punching atProjectCiampa in the face after 10 months: ... PRICELESS.



This is only the beginning.. I promise. pic.twitter.com/YuVoCWhmDa — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 22, 2018