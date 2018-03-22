Rey Mysterio Replaced For NJPW 'Strong Style Evolved' This Sunday, Full Card Revealed

It was announced during tonight's New Japan Cup 2018 press conference that Rey Mysterio will be missing this Sunday's Strong Style Evolved event in Long Beach, CA. Will Ospreay will replace him to face Jushin Thunder Liger.

Mysterio suffered a Grade One partial tear of his left biceps back at a Northeast Wrestling indie event earlier this month. He has been in talks with WWE about a return to the company, and will also be working for the upstart Aro Lucha promotion.

NJPW also released the full card for Sunday's show, which you can check out below. The event will air on AXS TV at 8pm ET. We will have live coverage of the show, so make sure to join us this Sunday.

* Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi vs. The Young Bucks

* IWGP U.S. Champion Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* IWGP champion Kazuchika Okaka & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki

* Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, Dragon Lee & Rysuke Taguchi vs. SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi

* Cody Rhodes & Marty Scurll vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

* Chuck Taylor & Toru Yano vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer

* Gedo & Hirooki Goto vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay

* Roppongi 3.0 & Rocky Romero vs. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky