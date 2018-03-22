Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua Returning, Why Boxing Champion Is Meeting With Dana White, UFC Heavyweights

- On a recent edition of "UFC Now," Michael Bisping and Cub Swanson offered up their thoughts on the Top-5 heavyweight fights. The complete episode is streaming on UFC Fight Pass.

Check out the video above to see what Bisping and Swanson view as some of the top heavyweight fights in UFC history.

- Anthony Joshua is currently the IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight boxing champion. So why would he be talking with Zuffa officials? For starters, it isn't to move into the Octagon and compete in MMA. Instead, it's as a possible acquisition under the Zuffa Boxing umbrella.

"We'll listen, and 100 percent if it makes sense, we're all in," Joshua said in a recent interview with ESPN. "So I'm happy that Dana's (White) coming into the game, hopefully we can add some excitement and we can progress forward and make some more money and make some good fights."

Joshua, just 28 years old, is also a former gold medalist at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He is a perfect 20-0 as a pro with 20 knockouts to his credit.

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio "Shogun" Rua will face Volkan Oezdemir in a featured bout when the UFC makes its debut in Chile later this year. The card takes place May 19 from the Movistar Arena in Santiago.

Rua (25-10) has won three consecutive fights over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Corey Anderson and Gian Villante. The 36-year-old hasn't fought since early in 2017.

Oezdemir (15-2) challenged Daniel Cormier for the belt in January, suffering a loss. The 28-year-old had won five consecutive prior to the setback.