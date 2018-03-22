WWE On Roman Reigns' Status For WrestleMania, Tye Dillinger On Losing To Baron Corbin, Xavier Woods

- Kinda Funny's Greg Miller is back for another UpUpDownDown video with Xavier Woods as the two play Nidhogg 2, seen above.

WWE has not announced a storyline injury update on Roman Reigns after he was destroyed by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on Monday's RAW but they did post the following teaser on Reigns for Monday's RAW:

Will Roman Reigns be 100 percent for WrestleMania? As Roman Reigns was in the process of being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals for violating his suspension this past Monday night, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar brutally attacked the handcuffed Big Dog, who needed to be rushed to a local medical facility in the wake of one of the most callous assaults in WWE history. Little is known about Reigns' condition at this time, but one has to imagine that The Beast Incarnate's actions have changed the landscape of the Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania. After all, most Superstars have difficulty simply standing upright in a match against The Conqueror. What chance does Reigns have if he's still recovering from Beast-incurred injuries?

Tye Dillinger took to Twitter this week and expressed frustration over another loss to Baron Corbin. As noted, the two are now official for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Dillinger has lost to Corbin several times over the past year - this week's SmackDown, the January 30th SmackDown, the 2017 Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, the September 26th SmackDown and the September 5th SmackDown. Corbin also defeated Tye at several live events in early 2017 while Tye's only win over Corbin came on the October 3rd SmackDown. He wrote the following after this week's loss: