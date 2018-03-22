WrestlingInc.com

NJPW Sakura Genesis Card Update, Women Of Honor Tournament Matches, Adam Page Talks Bullet Club

By Joshua Gagnon | March 22, 2018

- Above is Sumie Sakai taking on Hana Kimura in a first round Women of Honor Tournament match. Sakai would pick up the pinfall victory to move to the next round. Below is another first round match between HZK and Mayu Iwatani. With a high elevation suplex, Iwatani advanced to the next round. The semis and finals will take place at Supercard of Honor XII in April. Tenille Dashwood has already advanced to the semis, thanks to a win over Brandi Rhodes at ROH 16th Anniversary Show.

- This Sunday, Adam Page will take on IWGP US Champion Jay White at NJPW Strong Style Evolved. Be sure to join us for live coverage on Sunday beginning at 8pm ET. Before that, ROH did "10 Questions" with Page and asked him about the Bullet Club's continued rise in popularity.

"It's pretty wild to look out into the crowd every week and see 70 or 80 percent of the fans wearing some sort of Bullet Club shirt," Page said. "At Christmas I went by a Hot Topic and their storefront decorations were Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Bullet Club. That one stuck with me."

Rey Mysterio Replaced For NJPW 'Strong Style Evolved' This Sunday, Full Card Revealed
- NJPW has updated the card for their April 1 event, Sakura Genesis. After winning the New Japan Cup, Zack Sabre Jr. will face IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. Also, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Champions Roppongi 3k will defend against Yoshinobu Kanemaru / El Desperado and BUSHI / Hiromu Takahashi.

