Matt Hardy Responds To Hulk Hogan & Mick Foley, Asuka - SmackDown Video Package, WWE Trademarks

- No word yet on Asuka making WWE SmackDown appearances before the WrestleMania 34 match with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. There are two more SmackDown episodes between now and the big event in New Orleans but Asuka is not advertised for any of them. Asuka was backstage for this week's SmackDown as she competed on Mixed Match Challenge but she did not appear. Flair did appear for a match against Natalya. WWE aired this video package on The Empress of Tomorrow instead.

- WWE recently filed to register trademarks for Bobby Roode, TJP, Brian Kendrick and Rich Swann.

- We noted before how WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Hulk Hogan were among those that tweeted props for The Ultimate Deletion after it aired on Monday's RAW. Matt Hardy responded to the tweets, seen below:

I'm deleted. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 20, 2018

I could certainly SUBMERGE you into The Lake of Reincarnation, Hogan of Hollywood.. It truly does work WONDERS for DELETED VESSELS. https://t.co/xMEqxyxaYr — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 21, 2018