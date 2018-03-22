Director's Cut Of The Undertaker's Streak Ending, Buddy Murphy Hypes Main Roster Return, WWE Network

- WWE just released this 15 minute Director's Cut from WrestleMania XXX when Brock Lesnar ended The Streak of The Undertaker. They wrote, "Relive the infamous night when the greatest Streak in sports-entertainment history ended with this unique presentation of The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar from WrestleMania 30."

- Below are upcoming Flashback Friday themes for the WWE Network:

* March 23rd: WCW's Lasting Legacy

* March 30th: April Fool's Weekend Begins

* April 6th: WWE Hall of Fame Friday

* April 13th: WrestleMania Friday

* April 20th: April's "Other" Big Events

* April 27th: 55 Years of the WWE Title

- As noted, a Fatal 4 Way with Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa vs. TJP vs. Kalisto has been announced for Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode. Murphy tweeted the following to hype his return to the main roster: