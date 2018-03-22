WrestlingInc.com

Backstage News On Bray Wyatt's WWE Future Following The Great War

By Marc Middleton | March 22, 2018

There has been talk about making some sort of change to Bray Wyatt's character, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on what the change might be but some feel it's overdue.

It's possible that Wyatt keeps some affiliation with Matt Hardy after losing The Ultimate Deletion match and The Great War feud this week. As noted, Matt made the following cryptic comments on Wyatt after the match:




Comments

