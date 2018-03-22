Backstage News On Bray Wyatt's WWE Future Following The Great War

There has been talk about making some sort of change to Bray Wyatt's character, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on what the change might be but some feel it's overdue.

It's possible that Wyatt keeps some affiliation with Matt Hardy after losing The Ultimate Deletion match and The Great War feud this week. As noted, Matt made the following cryptic comments on Wyatt after the match:

Bray won't see the sun AGEEN



For years to come



He's #BROKEN out in love#UltimateDELETION https://t.co/tdrAiNcBsX — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018