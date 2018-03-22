'The Cena Family' Behind-The-Scenes Video, Lars Sullivan Trains (Video), Fans On Ronda Rousey

- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes video from John Cena's recent Nickelodeon commercial where he plays various members of The Cena Family. Cena will host Nick's Kids' Choice Awards this Saturday at 8pm EST.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans how many titles will Ronda Rousey win in WWE. As of this writing, 40% voted between 4 and 10 while 33% picked less than 4 and 27% picked more than 10.

- Tapout posted this new video of WWE NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: