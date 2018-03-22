Former NFL Player On Joining NXT Panel, Charlotte Flair Says Ronda Rousey Will Have To Earn Her Spot

- The Wrap this week released the interview above with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, which was conducted earlier this month. During the interview, Flair discussed Ronda Rousey joining WWE, noting that she will have to earn her spot.

"I think she just raises everyone's game … but I've said before, the easiest thing she'll do is sign a contract. We're on the road 265 days a year so she'll have to earn her spot and respect — right now, it's my ring," Flair told The Wrap. "But look what she's done in UFC. She has the work ethic, the confidence and what it takes. It's just a matter of learning our ways in WWE like in UFC. Coming from her background, she's going to be just fine."

- As noted, former NFL star Pat McAfee, who hosts a Sirius XM radio show and "The Pat McAfee Show" podcast, will be joining the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans pre-show panel with Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts. The former Indianapolis Colts punter has talked about a possible WWE career in the past, was involved in a Twitter fight with Adam Cole earlier this month ahead of being a special referee commented at an NXT live event. McAfee commented on his new gig, tweeting:

Signed a @WWE contract today... Can't wait 2 rock the mic Wrestle Mania weekend with @WWENXT.. Living a real dream right now~> https://t.co/37znJGUJUX pic.twitter.com/en5DOi66PC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 21, 2018

@KOllomani contributed to this article.