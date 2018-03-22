WWE Lists 5 Daniel Bryan Dream Matches, Triple H NXT DVD Intro, Mick Foley On Nia Jax Vs Alexa Bliss

- As noted, a new "First Look" for the WWE NXT Best of 2017 DVD that comes out next week will air on the WWE Network today. Above is a clip from Triple H's introduction to the DVD, which is hosted by NXT General Manager William Regal. You can pre-order the DVD via Amazon at this link.
- WWE has a new article looking at 5 Daniel Bryan return dream matches for the SmackDown General Manager now that he's finally been cleared to return to the ring - Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Champion AJ Styles and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted his thoughts on Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss being added to the WrestleMania 34 card:
Just wanted to offer my opinion that @AlexaBliss_WWE vs @NiaJaxWWE— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 20, 2018
is a HUGE addition to #WrestleMania #RAWDallas https://t.co/9D3KZ6CXQL