WWE Lists 5 Daniel Bryan Dream Matches, Triple H NXT DVD Intro, Mick Foley On Nia Jax Vs Alexa Bliss

- As noted, a new "First Look" for the WWE NXT Best of 2017 DVD that comes out next week will air on the WWE Network today. Above is a clip from Triple H's introduction to the DVD, which is hosted by NXT General Manager William Regal. You can pre-order the DVD via Amazon at this link.

- WWE has a new article looking at 5 Daniel Bryan return dream matches for the SmackDown General Manager now that he's finally been cleared to return to the ring - Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Champion AJ Styles and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

See Also Backstage News On What Daniel Bryan Agreed To In Order To Get Cleared By WWE

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted his thoughts on Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss being added to the WrestleMania 34 card: