The Rock Trains For New Under Armour Release (Video), Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared To Return, Stock

By Marc Middleton | March 22, 2018

- Cathy Kelley looks at Daniel Bryan getting cleared, reactions to the big news and more in this new WWE New video.

Backstage News On What Daniel Bryan Agreed To In Order To Get Cleared By WWE
- WWE stock was down 1.10% today, closing at $35.90 per share. Today's high was $36.46 and the low was $35.83.

- The Rock has released his new Chase Greatness Collection with Under Armour, the latest release under their Project Rock partnership. Rock's Seven Bucks Productions released this promo for the collection:


