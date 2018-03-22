The Rock Trains For New Under Armour Release (Video), Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared To Return, Stock

- Cathy Kelley looks at Daniel Bryan getting cleared, reactions to the big news and more in this new WWE New video.
- WWE stock was down 1.10% today, closing at $35.90 per share. Today's high was $36.46 and the low was $35.83.
- The Rock has released his new Chase Greatness Collection with Under Armour, the latest release under their Project Rock partnership. Rock's Seven Bucks Productions released this promo for the collection:
BUILD THE BELIEF.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 22, 2018
Our NEW #ProjectRock @UnderArmour #ChaseGreatnessCollection is AVAILABLE NOW.
I built my belief and now I want you to build yours.
Stay strong & enjoy the gear.
Shop now. https://t.co/vYtBQVsMjX#ProjectRock #UA #ChaseGreatnessCollection #BuildTheBelief??? pic.twitter.com/D8uBc2XrWW