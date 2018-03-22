Triple H Says AJ Styles 'Is Working Really Hard' To Rehab Injury In Time For WrestleMania

Triple H has been making the rounds with members of the international media today to promote NXT Takeover: New Orleans. As seen in the video above, he was asked by Catch-Newz about WWE Champion AJ Styles' recent undisclosed injury and if the company had a Plan B in case he can't defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania.

"You always have to have a Plan B, [and] just in case you have a Plan C," Triple H said. "AJ is an incredible performer. Replacing AJ Styles would be very difficult. [He's] not necessarily a replaceable talent, but we would do our best."

Styles hasn't wrestled since working a match against Rusev on last week's episode of SmackDown Live. He appeared at last Friday's live event at Madison Square Garden where he was scheduled to team with Nakamura, but an injury angle was done at the beginning of the show to take him out of the match. He missed the remaining SmackDown live events over the weekend, where he was announced as injured. Styles told Catch-Newz earlier this week during a media call that he still planned on defending his title against Nakamura at WrestleMania.

"If my leg got cut off I'd find a way to make it to Wrestlemania," Styles said. "I will be wrestling Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestlemania, don't worry about it, it'll be fine."

Triple H noted that they are working with AJ to get him medically cleared for WrestleMania "if that's possible."

"AJ is working diligently on rehabbing his injuries and getting himself in tip-top shape for WrestleMania," Triple H said. "We are trying to help him with that process of getting the best care and the best rehab and everything else possible. We're hoping for the best. Right now he says he's feeling a lot better and will be ready to go. Obviously we'll get him doctors to make sure that he is ready to go and get a medical clearance, if that's possible. He's working very hard at it, so we're hoping for the best."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Catch-Newz with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.