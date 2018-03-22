WrestlingInc.com

Impact Touts Recent Momentum And Success, Sami Callihan Stalks Eddie Edwards' Wife (Video), Impact

By Marc Middleton | March 22, 2018

- Above is a teaser for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode with Sami Callihan stalking Eddie Edwards' wife Alisha.

- The following matches have been announced for tonight's Impact episode:

* The reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases
* Alberto El Patron and World Champion Austin Aries face off in the ring
* Rohit Raju vs. X Division Champion Matt Sydal
* Sienna vs. Knockouts Champion Allie
* Monster's Ball: Abyss vs. Kongo Kong

Join us for live coverage of tonight's show at this link.

Main Event Announced For Impact Vs. Lucha Underground Event During WrestleMania Weekend
See Also
Main Event Announced For Impact Vs. Lucha Underground Event During WrestleMania Weekend

- The official Impact Twitter account wrote the following today on the company's momentum:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save up to 40% off Titles and Memorabilia

Most Popular

Back To Top