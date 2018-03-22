WrestlingInc.com

Matt Hardy On The Ultimate Deletion Hate & Confusion, Big WWE Show To Air Live In The UK, Zack Ryder

By Marc Middleton | March 22, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder. The SmackDown Superstar goes hands-on with Mattel's Elite Collection Series 58 and 59, which features one of his figures.

- Sky Sports reports that WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia will air live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. The event takes place on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will start at 5pm in the UK. WWE is expected to announce full broadcast details soon but we know that the show will air on the WWE Network and live on TV in Saudi Arabia. It looks like the show could air at 1pm EST on the WWE Network.

The event will feature all main roster titles being defended except for the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title. The show will be headlined by a 50-man Royal Rumble match. WWE has officially announced Triple H and several main roster Superstars for the event but they have had talks with other stars such as Chris Jericho and The Undertaker about appearing. We noted earlier this week how WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross may be calling the action for the WWE Network.

Matt Hardy On What If Vince McMahon Hated The Ultimate Deletion
- Matt Hardy tweeted the following in response to a fan tweet on hate & confusion over The Ultimate Deletion match that aired on this week's RAW:



Matt also had this exchange with a fan:



