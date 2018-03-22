WrestlingInc.com

Knockout Debuts On Tonight's Impact

By Joshua Gagnon | March 22, 2018

On tonight's Impact, Su Yung made her debut by coming through the crowd and attacking Knockouts Champion, Allie, from behind. Yung has wrestled in a number of indie promotions since 2007, including Shimmer and Shine.

Above and below are videos of Yung's debut:




