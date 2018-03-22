Knockout Debuts On Tonight's Impact

On tonight's Impact, Su Yung made her debut by coming through the crowd and attacking Knockouts Champion, Allie, from behind. Yung has wrestled in a number of indie promotions since 2007, including Shimmer and Shine.
Above and below are videos of Yung's debut:
.@AllieImpact is in for a big sürprise... it's @realsuyung! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/9fhoKl8mns— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 23, 2018
The Undead Bride @realsuyung has debuted in IMPACT and she's taken out the Knockouts Champion! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/FEgga9l0Zw— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 23, 2018