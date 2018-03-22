'Feast Or Fired' Cases Revealed On Tonight's Impact

Last week, a "Feast or Fired" match took place where Eli Drake, EC3, Moose, and Petey Williams each grabbed a case that would either include a title shot or an exit from the company. On tonight's episode of Impact the cases were revealed and EC3 ended up being fired from Impact Wrestling. These tapings took place in January and most fans are already aware EC3 is currently working in NXT. He debuted for Impact back in 2013.

Drake would get a tag title shot, Williams an X Division Title match, and Moose received a future match for the Impact World Championship.

Below are videos of tonight's reveals:

