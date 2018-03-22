'Feast Or Fired' Cases Revealed On Tonight's Impact

Last week, a "Feast or Fired" match took place where Eli Drake, EC3, Moose, and Petey Williams each grabbed a case that would either include a title shot or an exit from the company. On tonight's episode of Impact the cases were revealed and EC3 ended up being fired from Impact Wrestling. These tapings took place in January and most fans are already aware EC3 is currently working in NXT. He debuted for Impact back in 2013.
Drake would get a tag title shot, Williams an X Division Title match, and Moose received a future match for the Impact World Championship.
Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!
Below are videos of tonight's reveals:
Congratulations, @TheEliDrake!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 23, 2018
...I guess! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/VM6eZKiySi
.@iPeteyWilliams gets an X-Division title shot for the second time in Feast Or Fired.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 23, 2018
In 2008 he cashed in to beat Jay Lethal for the X-Division Championship, will history repeat itself? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/qg3yEAz0ng
Only two briefcases left. A world title shot for @TheMooseNation! And for @therealec3... um... well... what's a good way to put this... #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/qr17xcx0Eh— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 23, 2018
.@therealec3 is taking his firing about as well as you'd expect. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/OzHr1cvbuG— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 23, 2018