Hulk Hogan Scheduled To Appear At WWE/HBO's 'Andre The Giant' Premiere In Los Angeles

Could Hulk Hogan finally be returning to WWE?

It was reported earlier today that WWE officials have been in talks with the wrestling legend about returning to the company. WWE confirmed the report in a statement, which reads: "We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE."

F4WOnline addressed the story tonight and added that Hogan is scheduled to appear at a WWE-related event for the first time since his termination from the company in 2015.

WWE, which collaborated with HBO Sports to produce a documentary on Andre the Giant — simply titled Andre the Giant — is holding a premiere for the film next Thursday in Los Angeles, California and Hogan is slated to be there.

Hogan was among those interviewed for the documentary, which explores Andre's upbringing in France, his celebrated WWE career, and forays into the entertainment world. He is seen in the official trailer explaining Andre's presence in wrestling.

On July 24, 2015, WWE terminated its contract with Hogan, stating that they are "committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds." The termination coincided with the publication of a racially insensitive video in which Hogan is heard expressing disgust with the notion of his daughter dating any black man, referenced by his repeated use of the N-word. Hogan also admitted to being "a racist, to a point."

In an interview with ABC News' Amy Robach that aired on Good Morning America on August 30, 2015, Hogan talked about the circumstances surrounding his use of the N-word and denied being racist.

"I'm not a racist but I never should have said what I said. It was wrong. I'm embarrassed by it," Hogan said.

"People need to realize that you inherit things from your environment. And where I grew up was south Tampa, Port Tampa, and it was a really rough neighborhood, very low income. And all my friends, we greeted each other saying that word."

As for fans who may feel let down by his actions, Hogan asked for forgiveness.

"Oh, my gosh. Please forgive me. Please forgive me," he said. "I think if you look at the whole picture of who Hulk Hogan is, you can see over all the years that there's not a racist bone in my body."

