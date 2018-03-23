AJ Styles Shares His Thoughts On The Work Ethic Of Shane McMahon

WWE Champion AJ Styles was interviewed by Planeta Wrestling to promote his upcoming appearance at WrestleMania 34. Last year, after having dissension with Shane McMahon which led to a brutal attack backstage and subsequent match at WrestleMania, the two competed in a straight match, where no hardcore rules were allowed. This was atypical of Shane's matches, as he is used to competing in a hardcore setting.

It was mentioned that if Styles and Nakamura open WrestleMania, it will make history, as no other WWE Champion has ever opened the show while holding the title. Styles opened WrestleMania 33 in Orlando last year with Shane with an impressive 20-minute match, which ended in Styles picking up his first WrestleMania victory. Styles was asked whether he would like to open or close this year's event in New Orleans.

"Well, I think everybody wants to main event," said Styles. "I think you wait on the last match to put on the best show. I think that's it, that's where everybody wants to be. But at the same time, there's a lot of matches, so you don't want the person to get sleepy or tired, so going on first like Shane McMahon and myself did last year was pretty awesome."

Styles was also asked whether working with Nakamura will be more difficult with working with John Cena or Kevin Owens, which are two of his biggest rivals since joining WWE.

"I think it's all about the story that you're willing to tell," said Styles. "John Cena would obviously tell some good stories, same thing with Kevin Owens. And Shinsuke Nakamura, the story that we're gonna tell will be no different."

Styles also addressed working with Shane McMahon at last year's WrestleMania, and Shane's work ethic.

"Working with Shane was awesome," said Styles. "We gave people a match they definitely didn't expect. I think it stole the show, but I think that has a lot to do with the McMahon's work ethic. They want it to be perfect, they want everything to be just right, and I applaud Shane McMahon's work ethic. I think it's unbelievable, and I'd do it all over again."

